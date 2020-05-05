FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the alternate site health care provider marketplace, is honored and excited to announce that the company has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. This is the second year in a row that MHA has been given this distinction.
The Best Places to Work in New Jersey program recognizes the state's top employers that show a dedication to employees' professional growth, quality of life and commitment to the customer experience. The awards program, created in 2005, is produced by NJBIZ.
Louise DeBellonia, MHA Vice President of Human Resources, shared, "For over 30 years MHA has built its distinguished reputation on Exceptional Service. Extraordinary People. MHA offers an exceptional team environment where associates work together to accomplish extraordinary results. We are committed to invest in development opportunities for our associates by way of a variety of easily accessible training formats, and we offer competitive salaries, and very generous total rewards including comprehensive health benefits, fitness and tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) plan with company match."
Diane Koontz, MHA President, commented, "Like everyone else, MHA too, has had to pivot and make changes in the face of the current pandemic. However, no matter the circumstance we face, our focus on people remains steadfast: we want to attract, develop and retain extraordinary people, to offer exceptional service. For MHA to receive this distinguished award again is a strong validation of our efforts, and a clear recognition of the energy, passion, innovation and commitment of our associates!"
MHA is currently recruiting for roles in its Florham Park, NJ headquarters, and across the country. To explore working at MHA, visit https://www.mhainc.com/Careers/
About MHA
Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.
