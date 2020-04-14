DETROIT, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Finals of the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC) - sponsored by the MI Innovation Alliance and SAE International - will be a virtual event on Friday, April 24, 2020, beginning at 10:30 am EST. 12 teams were selected from an international pool of 24 Semi-finalists to compete as Finalists in the 2020 GAMIC Finals.
The Finalists, including five (5) international companies and seven (7) U.S. companies, will compete for over $300k in cash and in-kind commercialization support. The competition will encompass four areas of technology innovation: E-Mobility; Autonomous Mobility; Connected Mobility; and Innovation in Current / Conventional Vehicle Technologies.
Each of the 12 teams will have 10 minutes to present, followed by five (5) minutes of Q&A from the judges:
- AC Biode: First-ever stand-alone AC lithium batteries. Japan. www.acbiode.com
- Apostera GmbH: Mixed Reality solutions for companies developing augmented reality heads-up displays. Germany. apostera.com
- Bareways: Middleware software for optimized routing and traffic updates in Rural Areas. Germany. www.bareways.com
- Caliber Data Labs: Edge-first SceneBox platform to simplify the discovery and management of large data volumes for high-resolution images, lidars, and videos. Canada. www.caliberdatalabs.ai
- GHOST - feel it: Development environment for the creation of advanced and multi-dimensional haptic interfaces. Germany. www.ghost-feel.it
- Intvo: Smart AI software to observe, predict and classify pedestrian behavior for AV Safety. Michigan, USA. intvo.com
- Proof Energy: 50 kW solid-oxide fuel cell power range extender for medium & heavy-duty vehicles. California, USA. proof-energy.com
- RecallRabbit: Connecting dealers to enable them to get open vehicle recalls fixed on their lots. Texas, USA. www.recallrabbit.com
- Riding With Friends: Vehicle integrated child seats to avoid the over 50% mis-installed child seats in U.S. Texas, USA. ridingwithfriends.com
- Serinus Labs: Early warning technology to predict battery failure and avoid EV fire or explosion. California, USA. www.serinuslabs.com
- Tesseract Structural Innovations: A unique, robust composite structure design to reduce vehicle weight. Arkansas, USA. www.tesseractinnovations.com
- Volvero: Vehicle-sharing app linking owners and renters, with integrated AI and blockchain security. California, USA. volvero.com
Bonus Content - Turning Uncertainty into Action - This event will also feature a Fireside Chat focusing on the use and implementation of a unique planning tool (STORMS) for times like this when nothing is predictable. In this session, you will be introduced to using the seven (7) steps of STORMS, and how that will provide you with swift and positive results in times of rapid change and uncertainty.
For more information on the presenting teams, agenda and free registration, visit www.GAMICevent.org. Advanced registration required.
Contact: David Stout
GAMICleaders@MIinnovationalliance.org
1.248.798.6369
Related Images