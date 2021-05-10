Jessica Garrett Modkins, founder of Hip Rock Star Advertising, has grown the Agency to focus on today's socially conscious corporations that have committed to the Black community. Current clients include The National Football League, Formula 1, The Miami Dolphins, The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research and the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. Modkins' is quoted on the award, "I am honored to lead a team of amazing professionals who always make it happen for so many life-changing projects."