MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIAMI Association of Realtors Commercial (MIAMI Commercial) will bring together 15 top speakers to explore the innovations and other rapidly evolving changes impacting commercial real estate including blockchain/cryptocurrency, FinTech and other initiatives, that will continue to transform South Florida CRE today and into the future at its 21st annual Commercial Conference at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at The Biltmore Hotel.
"This conference brings together key topics that will define the future of commercial real estate in South Florida," 2021 MIAMI Commercial President Stephen R. Rigl said. "We will discuss the many new opportunities ahead for Miami and describe how our local commercial practitioners can take advantage of them. Our technological change and innovation focused program combined with the high caliber of presenters make this event a must for all those active in the CRE space."
David Whitaker, the new CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), will be the keynote speaker. He will present on Miami's future growth and his plans to attract tourists, the uber-wealthy and more major conferences to our area.
Conference highlights include panels on transportation-development (TOD) blockchain/cryptocurrency, and technological innovation via the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Commercial REACH program, and more. (NAR REACH is the No. 1 accelerator in real estate, catapulting the top technology companies into real estate and adjacent verticals.)
The presenting Sponsor is IBERIABANK First Horizon.
Both MIAMI members and non-members can register at http://www.CommercialConference.com
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
