MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS (MIAMI) has partnered with NEO (New Estate Only) to give all its 56,000 members access to Florida's largest listing showcase for pre- and under-construction properties so MIAMI members can better market properties, expand their global business networks and better serve their clients. MIAMI and NEO's partnership launched at the 2021 National Association of Realtors (NAR) Annual Conference & Expo in San Diego.
"Thanks to NEO's easy-to-install Iframe, MIAMI members will be able to have all Florida new construction properties on their own website so that when consumers come to their respective website, they will not only get to search all the MLS properties that we provide through our IDX feed but now all the new construction properties provided by NEO," MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "This is extremely exciting. It's what our members have been looking for."
NEO has more than 1,500 Florida projects and about 1 million properties on its platform. NEO plans to launch construction showcases in the following states in 2022: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.
NEO is designed to boost MIAMI members' marketing, international visibility, create more referrals, and give members a full view of what the new construction market is offering.
"The NEO platform represents a significant technological step forward within the industry by making Realtors more efficient in terms of promotion and selling of new construction while improving relationships with international agents," NEO CEO Christian Calusa. "I believe this is just the first step of a prosperous long-term partnership. My main goal is to meet every need and expectation of the Association and its members."
Each MIAMI member can access the NEO ecosystem by logging in directly from their own MIAMI dashboard with the same credentials. Visit: http://www.newestateonly.com
NEO grants the exclusive opportunity to Realtors of getting into contact with an extensive network of U.S. developers and international home buyers, through an innovative, easy-to-install, one-click solution to market properties and projects on their website. By means of user-friendly Iframes, each agent can integrate the preferred projects on their website without any reference to NEO and access all the detailed information on a property, which is automatically updated in real time based on the construction progress.
The NEO Iframe is multilingual (English, Spanish and Portuguese), and its design can be adapted to the Realtor's website, to truly form an integral part of the site. Thus, each Realtor can market the projects using their own contacts, share the properties by e-mail, or post them on social media with a simple click.
NEO also offers a series of advanced functions that allow Realtors to increase their business network; access geo-localized data; establish direct preferential contact with entrepreneurs in the real estate industry; and receive confidential files, conditions and offers directly from builders. After logging in for free, agents will not only obtain a free and personal Iframe sponsored by the MIAMI Realtors but will also get access to dedicated video tutorials showing the advantages offered by NEO.
In the upcoming months, the platform will be implemented with additional features, services and specific contents that will show Realtors how to improve the promotion of pre- and under-construction projects, maximize sales, and optimize their international visibility.
The NEO's planned mass marketing and communication campaigns in North America, Canada, Central and South America will contribute to promoting Florida as a destination and will increase relations between local and international agents.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 56,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
