MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI), the nation's largest local Realtor group, has partnered with CartoFront, Inc. to introduce its leading technology platform to simplify flood insurance for the association's 52,000 members.
As a free, easy to use and bilingual tool that is integrated directly within every MLS listing, CartoFront offers near-instantaneous flood insurance estimates for REALTORS® and their clients. With a click of the CartoFront "Raindrop" from the MLS listing icon bar, REALTORS® can request an accurate flood zone determination, and estimated public (NFIP) and private flood insurance options.
"Our members want their clients to feel confident about the home-buying process — and having fast and easy access to flood insurance information is an important and valuable service," MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "MIAMI members and their customers will benefit from understanding more about flood insurance, answers to important questions, and having access to CartoFront's platform which offers them the opportunity to educate and demystify flood risk and flood insurance for a particular property, greatly enhancing its salability."
CartoFront CEO Jason Harris said, "With one in three residential locations at risk of flooding in South Florida our solution allows REALTORS® to confidently advise their clients in every transaction. Working closely with Miami REALTORS® we have integrated our technology into the REALTORS® daily workflow and surrounded it with bilingual education, training, and customer service."
In addition to flood zone information and educational support, CartoFront offers "one-click" access to bilingual customer support via an independent Florida-licensed insurance agency that provides insurance consultation and policy binding.
"We want to provide a complete, end-to-end flood solution for the Miami REALTORS®," adds Harris. "Flood historically has been challenging, and our goal is to simplify it for everyone involved."
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
About CartoFront
Based in Chicago, CartoFront is a SaaS company offering technology solutions that simplify flood insurance for REALTORS®, their clients, and insurance agents. CartoFront offers its technology service to MLS networks across the United States as a free member benefit. CartoFront was a National Association of REALTORS® 2020 REACH Participant. If you are interested in learning how CartoFront can integrate with your MLS, please contact Jason Harris, CartoFront CEO, at jason@cartofront.com.
