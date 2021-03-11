MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors Commercial (MIAMI Commercial) has partnered with CoeoSpace, an award-winning open data technology platform, to boost the exposure of MIAMI Commercial listings.
The MIAMI-CoeoSpace partnership adds to MIAMI Commercial's growing list of global, national, and local syndication partners. No other South Florida association provides similar exposure for commercial listings. MIAMI has also added selective, high-quality commercial specific tools for the benefit of its membership. These new partners help MIAMI Commercial members market their properties, prospect, access key commercial market data and increase their professionalism.
"We are excited CoeoSpace chose MIAMI Realtors and our South Florida real estate market to expand their reach," MIAMI Commercial President Stephen Rigl said. "CoeoSpace is one of only four companies chosen as part of the National Association of Realtors' 2019 REACH Commercial program, a top growth accelerator."
CoeoSpace-- which is headquartered in Chicago and has spaces in more than 200 markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, and Dubai -- is known throughout the industry for its scientific, custom matching algorithms that connect commercial real estate users to available spaces based on search criteria including location, property type, available space, features and amenities.
The platform then connects users directly to the listing agent and enables one to schedule a tour or ask a question directly from the website. CoeoSpace also offers digital marketing services for properties to directly reach Realtors as well as their prospects and decision makers based on their online activity.
MIAMI Commercial members will now gain the advantage of automatically posting to CoeoSpace simply by inputting available commercial spaces to the MLS database, exactly as before and without the need for any additional steps.
"The MIAMI Association of Realtors has a long history of service to Realtors and communities in the South Florida area," CoeoSpace CEO & Founder Sheila S. Matuscak said. "We are very pleased to join with them to offer immediate access to all the benefits of the CoeoSpace platform to their member base of more than 2,900 commercial real estate professionals."
About CoeoSpace
CoeoSpace is an award-winning, open platform that allows commercial real estate users to find space and brokers, owners, and developers to share space in a standard and unifying way using a scientific, custom matching algorithm. Properties can also now have a custom, tailored digital marketing strategy based on AI and machine learning to follow decision makers with their space offering across social media platforms already being used every day. CoeoSpace is the place to Find Space. Share Space. Promote Space. CoeoSpace has spaces in over 200 markets in the United States, Canada, UK, and Dubai. CoeoSpace is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. http://www.coeospace.com
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
