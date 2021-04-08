MIAMI, Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS (MIAMI) has partnered with real estate technology firm Rental Beast to add more rental-centric tools for its members so they can better serve their clients.
"Rentals are more important now than ever. When housing inventory is scarce, rentals are a great safe harbor, and working with rentals is a core part of MIAMI subscribers' businesses," MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "Our focus in Miami has always been bringing the best tools to our subscribers. By integrating Rental Beast's extensive suite of tools and rental inventory into our MLS, we continue to further that mission."
MIAMI, the largest local Realtor Association in the U.S., will use Rental Beast's hosted MLS solution to power rental-centric search, listing ingestion, listing syndication, and listing maintenance systems. Additionally, all MIAMI members gain access to Apply Now, Rental Beast's secure, FCRA-compliant online application processing and tenant screening engine, and Rental Beast University, a comprehensive online learning center for rental education.
Designed by agents, for agents, Rental Beast for MLS seamlessly integrates with Matrix, CoreLogic's flagship multiple listing solution, which services MIAMI agents and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals nationwide.
Through this partnership, rental listings will appear on major listing hubs via existing MIAMI feeds and RentalBeast.com. Rental Beast will also power MIAMI's consumer-facing, SEO-optimized rental search portal, instantly marketing rental listings to eager Miami renters, while expanding MIAMI's online brand presence. All generated leads are routed to designated listing agents, with no additional fees or per-lead charges.
Additionally, MIAMI members have the option to upgrade to Rental Beast's premium agent platform, providing members with access to Rental Beast's database of nearly 9 million rental properties not found on any MLS. Premium subscribers also gain access to supplementary listing syndication to some of the nation's largest rental properties, including Facebook Marketplace and realtor.com, a rental-centric CRM, one-click social sharing, their own consumer-facing rental search portal, and direct support and mentorship by seasoned real estate professionals.
"This partnership furthers Rental Beast's goal of ensuring MLSs large and small can help their subscribers make money with rentals, and we're so excited to offer Rental Beast to MIAMI subscribers," said Ishay Grinberg, Rental Beast's founder and CEO. "There are more agents in the U.S. than homes available for sale, and MLSs across the country are adapting to the reality that rentals must make up a core part of their subscribing agents' business. We are proud to ensure MIAMI will be the center of excellence for rentals in the Miami-area."
About Rental Beast
Rental Beast is an end-to-end SaaS platform empowering real estate professionals with powerful productivity tools and the nation's most comprehensive database of over eight million off-MLS rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types. Rental Beast for MLS brings the power of Rental Beast to Multiple Listing Services and their subscribing agents and brokers. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
