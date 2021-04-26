MIAMI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of REALTORS (MIAMI) has partnered with real estate platform Showingly to empower its members with robust home showing management technology so they can better serve their clients. MIAMI is honored to become the first Realtor association in the U.S. to launch Showingly as a member benefit.
"We are excited to continue our commitment to bring the best tools and services to our MIAMI members by now featuring Showingly as an important part of our comprehensive suite of premium services," MIAMI Realtors CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "Showingly is absolutely the best, most advanced but easy to use system we found."
Showingly allows Realtors to schedule showings with simplicity and manage their listings, clients, and appointments in one place. These features coupled with Showingly's robust homebuyer/seller application will help MIAMI Realtors become more organized, efficient, and knowledgeable about their craft and their client's needs.
Showingly is the first platform to connect the agent, buyer, seller, and brokerage throughout the home buying process.
Showingly is a full-service showing management mobile and web application fully integrated with the MIAMI Multiple Listing Service. All MIAMI Realtors will now be able to access Showingly's platform. For more info: https://www.miamirealtors.com/services/products-and-services/showingly/
"Our partnership was founded with a deep desire to drive value for the members of MIAMI MLS in a revolutionary way," Showingly CEO Jonathan Martinez said.
In addition to showing management, Showingly has a robust homebuyer/seller application where agents can connect exclusively with their clients. This gives Realtors the luxury of looping in their clients to keep them informed of every appointment scheduled, while also allowing them to favorite listings, leave listing notes, and request showings on the most up-to-date listings provided directly from the MLS.
"We worked closely with MIAMI MLS to deliver a product that solves real problems MIAMI Realtors are facing," Showingly President Andrew Coca said.
About Showingly
Showingly is the first platform to connect the agent, buyer, seller, and brokerage throughout the home buying process to provide the most robust showing management platform on the market. No matter which role you play, experience connectivity through the Showingly Ecosystem.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
