MIAMI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Job-seekers in search of a fun, rewarding, and unique environment can find something to rejoice about – Miami Seaquarium is raising the stakes on a summer season hiring spree!
With outlooks improving for the Summer Season at Miami Seaquarium in recent months, park management wishes to hire additional seasonal Team Members as we will be expanding to daily operations beginning May 27. To do so, hourly pay rates will now start at up to $12 an hour. Employees are also eligible for a variety of additional perks and benefits. As an additional benefit, new seasonal Team Members will receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family as long as they apply and complete the hiring process by May 10.
"All signs point to a much better summer, so we're stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract great candidates and deliver great experiences for our guests," says Miami Seaquarium General Manager Bill Lentz. "We can't wait to get people back to work, and back to fun!"
Positions are available in several departments, with the parks' focus on Food & Beverage, Retail, Maintenance, Show Attendants, Janitorial and Reservations staff. In addition to the new pay rates and Basic Passes, Team Members receive discounts on dining and retail, advancement opportunities, and other perks.
Miami Seaquarium will continue its commitment to the health and safety of Guests and Team Members by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Department of Health and best practices within the attractions industry. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations.
Those interested can apply online: Miami Seaquarium.
About Miami Seaquarium
Miami Seaquarium is a marine life park, located on the beautiful Biscayne Bay in South Florida that provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through educational presentations and exhibits. Miami Seaquarium is an accredited member of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and has been awarded the coveted Humane CertifiedTM certification, reinforcing Miami Seaquarium's commitment to exceeding the standards of excellence for marine mammal care, husbandry, conservation and education. Miami Seaquarium is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading US leisure park operators.
About Palace Entertainment
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 25 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Penna., Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions) spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
