MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest-ever conference focusing on the crypto-universe of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and mining technology will be hosted in April 2022.

Organizers of the first-ever CryptoWorldCon, set to be held at the James L. Knight Center venue in Miami, Florida, will attract the biggest ever devotees of crypto-technology.

More than 15 speakers, including industry leaders, influencers, and innovators, will be speaking at the two-day event on April 1 and 2.

The aim is to offer an estimated 15,000 attendees to discover more about cutting-edge schemes and trends in the different cryptocurrencies.

"We know these have been revolutionizing visions and concepts of social reengineering to face the challenge presented by the economic realities of the new millennium, known as the "Great Reset," declared Moonwalker USA INC, the organization behind CryptoWorldCon.

The event is being sponsored by global partners such as TicketMaster, Alcoba law Group, Miami patents, and More.

Those looking to attend will have a choice of four ticket options from a single day pass through to a Platinum ticket, which includes two hours of strategy sessions with speakers, a limited edition NFT and dedicated security for all VIP zones.

A Crypto World Yacht Close Down Party is being planned on the Seafair Yacht, designed by Luis De Basto. The 222 ft., $40m purpose-built vessel is the largest commercial operation ship on the Intercoastal Waterway. It offers the ultimate excursion experience where sea and sky converge with iconic Miami's unique glamour.

There are plans to create a CryptoWorldCon app, and speakers will be revealed closer to the event.

For more background information on the event and to book a ticket: www.cryptoworldcon.com.

