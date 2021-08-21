MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miaplaza Inc. is excited to announce the launch of MiaPrep, their latest online learning platform aimed at providing personalized, rigorous, engaging, and adaptive online learning to students at the high school levels. MiaPrep provides every student with an individualized Learning Path that adjusts to that student's unique learning style and speed.
MiaPrep encourages learning by focusing on engagement. High-interest content is provided across a range of academic levels and in a variety of forms, including educational videos, concept practice, and quizzes/assessments. MiaPrep also features an engaging community in which students will be able to give and receive feedback from others, write for an online literary magazine, learn to run their own business using the site's business simulation, and have their own videos judged by professional judges.
"For years parents have asked for a high school version of our engaging K-8 online learning site, Miacademy. With MiaPrep we now have a strong new offering for high school students that compares favorably with traditional online learning programs," says Dr. Johannes Ziegler, founder of Miaplaza Inc.
Some of the specific features added to MiaPrep to empower this adaptive learning include:
- engaging teaching videos paired with concept practice
- grade levels that can be adjusted for each subject individually
- support for parents and teachers
- immediate feedback for students
MiaPrep also has some features in place for special needs learners:
- a distraction-free environment
- questions and answers can be read aloud for students with reading difficulties
- option to choose between phonological or whole word reading
- ample time to answer questions in games with clear auditory feedback
The MiaPrep platform also provides robust tools for parents & teachers to use alongside their high school students. Every student membership comes with a free parent account that allows parents to choose individual learning levels for their students and monitor their activities and progress. Parents are also able to assign specific educational lessons, track academic progress, and print customizable reports.
Consultation for MiaPrep development was provided by Gabriella Volpe, B.Ed., an expert in special needs education. Ms. Volpe says of the site, "With MiaPrep, [students] learn at their own pace as they are challenged daily in core subjects like math and language arts, but also in other subjects like geography/history, music & arts, science, and foreign languages. The site monitors your [student]'s progress and selects the next learning challenge based on the results."
MiaPrep offers trial memberships to allow students and parents to sample the site. Membership plans are available as monthly subscriptions (pay per month) or as annual (12-month) and lifetime memberships.
About Miaplaza Inc.
Miaplaza, Inc. offers the K-8th grade learn-and-play websites Miacademy, Always Icecream, and Clever Dragons. The company has been developing learning websites for 14 years and has served hundreds of thousands of users.
