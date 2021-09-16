NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayBridgeDigital, the game-changing software company that reinvents the way brands, technology and people connect through industry specific solutions on the Salesforce platform, today announced that Michaël Zouzou joins the company as Head of Solutions.
BayBridgeDigital is featured on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Michaël Zouzou, as Head of Solutions of BayBridgeDigital, will be leading the development of Bayretail, the retail specific solution natively built on Salesforce by BayBridgeDigital.
"Michaël Zouzou has an impressive background and deep knowledge in our industry. His expertise will surely be a catalyst in taking Bayretail to the next level. We are excited to have Michaël on board as Head of Solutions," says Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital.
Graduated with a Master in Business & Commerce from Montpellier Business School in France, Michäel spent the first 10 years of his career in sales at IBM, SAP and Salesforce. He then joined Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Management Committee. For 3 years, he led the digital transformation of les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont rethinking systems, processes, customer journeys and data monetization. He then decided to set sail for a new entrepreneurial venture with his associates and launched SKIO, an EdTech.
"I'm proud to be joining a thriving company and a team of passionate people dedicated to client success," says Michaël Zouzou.
As BayBridgeDigital continues to grow and accelerates its international expansion, the company is aiming to recruit A-players. BayBridgeDigital recently announced that in order to capitalize on unprecedented demand from Retailers, Manufacturers and Healthcare organizations for the company's platform, the Great Place To Work® Awarded company will hire 100 technology professionals by 2022.
"Technology should be a competitive advantage, not a burden. I know from experience how complex it is for a company to develop, enhance and maintain a software solution. Our responsibility at BayBridgeDigital, is to empower retailers to connect in a whole new way with their consumers in this digital era," adds Michäel Zouzou.
About Bayretail:
Bayretail is the only unified commerce and clienteling solution built natively on the Salesforce platform for the retail industry. Successful unified commerce and clienteling projects on average return up to 42% increase in sales due to drive-to-store driven augmented store traffic, higher in-store transaction rates and higher purchase frequency.
For more information, visit: https://bayretail.io/
About BayBridgeDigital:
BayBridgeDigital is a global software company. Headquartered in New York with offices in Paris, Casablanca, Tel Aviv and Sofia, BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of retail-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. BayBridgeDigital is an «industry cloud» pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider. BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries on what they do best through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services on the Salesforce platform.
For more information, visit: https://baybridgedigital.com/
