TUCSON, Ariz., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 11th, Michael Alic joined Management One™ as President, replacing Marc Weiss. The move came as Management One continues to expand its leadership in the merchandise planning and retail consulting marketplace. Marc Weiss will retain the role of CEO and continue to provide strategic vision for the company as it enters its next phase of growth.
Explaining the change, Marc Weiss said, "Mike is the right person to lead in this historic moment for retail. I know him from his time heading up fashion trade shows at UBM, and I've always admired his style, intelligence, and easy grasp of big ideas. He brings remarkable experience and expertise to our mission of becoming the world's leading provider of financial intelligence for independent retailers."
While a significant change in leadership amidst the Covid-19 pandemic may seem unexpected, Weiss explains that it's anything but. "With someone of Mike's skill at the helm of our operations, Management One will bring new efficiency to the development of next-generation technology products and consulting services. His leadership will also free me to focus exclusively on identifying and capitalizing on the many new opportunities for growth that this transformational moment brings."
For more than twenty years, Mike Alic has excelled in general management, digital transformation, strategy, and business development roles for a broad range of communications and events companies including Informa plc, Trader Classified Media, UBM plc, and Advanstar Communications Inc. As head of UBM's leading fashion events MAGIC and Coterie, Mike and his team served a community of over 30,000 retail businesses, making him uniquely qualified to helm Management One.
"I'm truly excited by the opportunity to work with Marc and his talented team," Mike said of the new position. "Hundreds of thousands of independent retailers need merchandise planning, inventory management, and business insights now more than ever—and not just to secure their survival. The challenges retailers face are obvious, but what often goes unsaid is that the opportunities for growth are fantastic and Management One has played a pivotal role in helping retailers thrive. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
Mike has worked and lived in Europe, Asia, and Canada, and is bilingual in French and English. He has a B.A. from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from INSEAD. He is currently pursuing a Certificate in Environmental Sustainability from Columbia University.
About Management One
Management One is the leading provider of merchandise planning, business insights, and education to thousands of independent retailers around the world. The company leverages its ability to collect, process, and analyze retail data to build reliable growth and profitability plans for its customers. These plans are delivered through an unequaled global network of expert retail consultants. As a result, Management One helps create financial security for our clients, our affiliates, and our people.
For questions, please contact Nico Cabral at 520-878-0300 ext. 321.