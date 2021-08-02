BE'ER SHEVA, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced that its CTO and head of threat research Michael Gorelik has been named a finalist in the Top Ten Cybersecurity Experts category as part of the prestigious Black Unicorn Awards for 2021. Gorelik competed against many of the industry's leading cybersecurity experts for this industry recognition that will be presented at Black Hat USA.
"It's an honor to be recognized among other industry leaders in this esteemed category," said Michael Gorelik, CTO at Morphisec. "The past year has seen the entire cybersecurity industry thrust into the lion's den, and we owe a lot to all the cybersecurity professionals who have collaborated on vital threat research and developing solutions to protect our nation's most critical enterprises. I wish them all luck for these awards and for the year ahead as we all continue to fight for one common goal: thwarting cybercriminals."
Michael and his threat research team at Morphisec Labs have published numerous pieces of critical research to further the cybersecurity industry's understanding of the threat landscape this year as the pandemic and remote work has dramatically increased the risk of damaging attacks.
In April, his team discovered several rare fileless and evasive techniques used by the developers of Phobos ransomware. Analysis of the cybercriminals' attack chain enabled Michael to link the group to a Panda Stealer that was soon after observed targeting cryptocurrency wallets in a highly damaging campaign. Meanwhile in February, Michael published the attack chain of the once prolific ransomware gang Egregor, discovering entirely new techniques that differed drastically from what had been reported on prior.
"We're pleased to name Michael Gorelik of Morphisec as a finalist Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021 among a small, elite group of information security professionals in our Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of http://www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of http://www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of http://www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for midsize to small enterprises around the globe. The company's security products simplify and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions relying on human intervention, Morphisec delivers operationally simple, proactive prevention. This approach protects businesses around the globe with limited security resources and training from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks.
About the Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators through the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021, visit: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/
