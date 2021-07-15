MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael is a co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network and its associated companies. His vision has expanded the organization from one location to three, with the hopes to make Legacy a national company. He attained his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University while playing baseball for the Eagles.
Michael's accolades include being recognized as the trainer of the year for a previous insurance employer, a Million Dollar Round Table; member in 2010, '11, '12, '13, '14, & '15. He earned Court of the Table honors in '11, '12, '13, '14 and '15 and Top of the Table honors in '14. MDRT is an exclusive organization designed to recognize those in the top of the insurance services field.
He has obtained the Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC®) which is one of only 8 accredited credentials listed on FINRA and maintains and "Ethics Approved" status as a testament to ethical conduct in his professional interactions with his clients and the financial services industry at large. Along with his wife Vanessa, he participates in the IARFC National Financial Plan Competition, as part of a "fictional couple" for the student teams to develop and present a financial plan.
In West Michigan, Michael can be heard on 102.9 FM every Thursday at 11 am for his weekly radio show, "Fireproof Your Finances." He has authored a book, also entitled "Fireproof Your Retirement", and has a monthly column in LifeHealthPro called "Seriously, Dave?" He has been featured in print nationally by LifeHealthPro Magazine as one of "13 Insurance Industry Heroes" and InsuranceNewsNet magazine as a celebrity in the insurance industry. Under his direction, Legacy Financial Network was recognized by A.M. Best's Best Review as one of the top 10 most innovative agencies in the country with their feature article "10 Agencies That Get It Right." Michael has been published in several national trade magazines and was a featured guest on William Shatner's "Moving America Forward."
Grateful for the opportunities he's been blessed with, being involved with and giving back to the community have always been important to Michael. Legacy participates in many local events and parades (the company even owns a firetruck for these events and Michael always makes sure he gets to drive it). Legacy sponsors a little league team and has sponsored free throw contests at a local high school where both the student and the school benefit. Michael has pledged most of the proceeds from his book to local fire departments. On a more personal note, Michael's main passion are his faith and his family.
"We are looking forward to Michael joining the Board of Trustees in the position of Vice Chair and know he will be an asset in planning the next year of expansion of the Association," commented Board of Trustees Chair, H. Stephen Bailey, Ph.D., MRFC®. I am confident his vision and commitment to Board leadership will be valued by the Association for years to come."
For more information on Michael Jay Markey, Jr. MRFC®, and the IARFC visit http://www.iarfc.org or contact Susan M. Cappa, IARFC Public Relations as susan@iarfc.org.
Media Contact
Susan Cappa, IARFC, 5134241589, susan@iarfc.org
SOURCE IARFC