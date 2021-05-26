OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty site network, has hired Michael Pierre as Senior Director of Systems Management.

At Meridian, Michael will manage the implementation of the company's clinical trial management system (CTMS), as well as its eSource, eRegulatory, and eConsent technologies. He will help develop and uphold system practices and quality standards that align with Meridian's policies.

Pierre brings more than 20 years of clinical research experience to his role at Meridian. He was previously the Director of Special Projects for the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), and in a prior role he negotiated terms for more than 1,000 clinical trial contracts on behalf of a site network.

"Meridian was among the first site networks to centralize study management, regulatory documentation, and patient engagement on web-based platforms," said Nicole Osborn, Founder and CEO of Meridian. "Michael's expertise will help us continue to create greater efficiency and standardization across our network, in turn allowing our clients and partners to receive high quality data and documentation even faster."

Osborn said that Meridian's transition to web-based regulatory and source platforms in prior years helped the company scale up immediately to meet the demand of COVID-19 vaccine trials. "There have always been incentives to integrating new clinical technologies in thoughtful ways. Now more than ever, these systems are capable of working together and simplifying complex research processes, whether it's the way we accelerate start-up activities and data delivery, or the way we reach and enroll patients who are completely naïve to research."

Meridian is a leader in high-volume and specialty vaccine trials, and is a top site network for neurology, pediatrics, women's health, and general medicine studies. In the past 12 months, the company has opened new sites in Grand Island, NE (dedicated research center, OB-GYN, pediatrics, family practice), Hastings, NE (OB-GYN, pediatrics), Lincoln, NE (family practice), Macon, GA (pediatrics), Sioux City, IA (dedicated research center), and Washington, D.C. (pediatrics).

Sponsors and CROs interested in partnering with Meridian should email Andrew Kimball, VP, Business Development, at akimball@mcrmed.com.

About Meridian Clinical Research

Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research new drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics that could improve human health and wellbeing. Founded in 1999, Meridian is a multi-specialty site network headquartered at its dedicated research center in Omaha, NE, and conducts Phase I-IV studies at investigative sites across North America. Meridian supports research across numerous therapeutic areas and specializes in high-volume vaccine trials.

