NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michael Santacross, Director of Channels, Americas, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
Soon after joining Ericom Software in Q1 2020, Santacross worked closely with a cross-functional team to design a new channel program construct that gives all partners an equal opportunity for success. "Our new program is focused on recruiting and enabling partners who have solutions in their cybersecurity portfolios that Ericom's innovative capabilities can complement, such as Secure Web Gateways, Next Generation Firewalls, and endpoint security," said Michael Santacross. "Tools and training have been critical to our mutual success, along with defining key sales plays aligned with our partners' existing selling motions."
Ericom recently announced several new partnerships that further strengthened the company's "channel-first" strategy, including Tech Data, Arrow Electronics, e92plus, and Softprom, and security-focused resellers such as Black Lake Security, ICM Cyber, Optiv Security, and Red River. They all leverage Ericom's cloud-delivered Zero Trust secure web and application access solutions to bolster their clients' defenses against advanced threats, which have grown in both scale and severity as organizations moved to remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the key initiatives driving partner success was the development of a partner-focused learning and certification program on Ericom University, a learning management system that offers anytime-anywhere educational resources. Partners have access to courses and certifications needed to become proficient on Ericom products, including ways to align Ericom's solutions with their customer's key business and security challenges. In addition to training, marketing assets (demand-generation tools, digital assets, etc.) are available to empower partners with everything they require for customer outreach and pipeline development.
"As we continue to work with our partners in 2021 and beyond, we'll remain attentive and look for additional ways to provide them the support they need to be successful," Santacross continued. "Together, we will ensure our mutual customers have the proper resources and tools to put their businesses in the best security position possible."
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software is a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations from advanced security threats. Leveraging innovative browser and application isolation technologies, Ericom's cloud-delivered security solutions enable simple, secure policy-driven access to mission-critical applications and resources, including the web, without impacting end-user productivity.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhance cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
