Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced that CRN® has named Michelle Bank, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuspire, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
COMMERCE, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Bank, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Nuspire, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite subset of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider, businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.
Michelle leads the overall success of Nuspire's product roadmap and marketing program. Her broad expertise in B2B product management, product marketing, corporate communications, demand generation and sales in B2B cybersecurity services, technology and network services has helped Nuspire build a best-in-class team.
"For those of us who have worked with Michelle over the years, her experience, expertise, skill and industry contribution are undeniable. As the leader of Nuspire's product and marketing organizations, she has fostered seamless collaboration between teams, is agile when the speed of the business requires it and enables the innovative culture we have as a company," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO at Nuspire. "Thanks to Michelle and her ability to bring the product, marketing and partner management functions together, we are enabled to effectively meet our partners and clients where they are in their cybersecurity journey across a myriad of client engagement models."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Nuspire
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that includes incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises that span across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit http://www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Michael Becce, MRB Public Relations, Inc., 7327581100, mbecce@mrb-pr.com
Jennifer Hogan, The Channel Company, 508.416.1175, jhogan@thechannelcompany.com
SOURCE Nuspire