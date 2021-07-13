BALTIMORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 24th, 2021, Michelle Green, Director of Commercial Sales at Advance Relocation Systems, hosted the 18th edition of the Online Auction to Benefit BARCS Franky Fund. The event was held on Facebook in collaboration with BARCS - Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter. The auction is held bi-annually and this year is the 9th year of this event.
Michelle has been a volunteer and foster parent at BARCS since 2012. She first started this auction in January of 2013 when she had a foster kitty with burns over 80% of his body. His name was Sam. Sam's injuries were so severe that BARCS didn't have the capacity to treat him. He was sent to a partnering vet hospital but his treatment costs were more than BARCS could afford so he had to be euthanized. Losing Sam had a significant impact on Michelle, so she made a vow to do everything she could to raise money for emergency medical cases so that other animals could be spared the painful fate that Sam suffered. Now, with 18 online auctions under her belt, she has raised over $250,000.00 for The Franky Fund.
The Franky Fund is a donation-based fund that allows BARCS to provide medical care to sick animals at their shelter through a partnering vet or animal hospital. A staggering 30 or more animals are surrendered to BARCS every day. As an open admission shelter, BARCS does not turn away any animal in need of shelter, food, medical care, and loving touch. Yearly, this equates to more than 10,000 dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and even wildlife and exotic animals that need care and placement.
The items that are auctioned are all donations. These donations mostly come from individuals who volunteer at BARCS, have adopted from BARCS, or have heard about the event on social media. She also sometimes receives donations from corporations like local bars who donate baskets of alcohol. On average, 300 - 350 items are auctioned off at each event.
Michelle's work with BARCS extends beyond just a personal commitment. Michelle is the Director of Commercial Sales at Advance Relocation Systems, a very community-focused company. Advance Relocation Systems' President, Dalton Conklin, usually donates premium season sporting tickets to the auction, but the company's support does not end there. BARCS usually hosts a BARCStoberfest fundraiser and Advance Relocation Systems provides free transportation for the items needed for the fundraiser, like tables and chairs.
In 2018, Michelle was recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals on National Philanthropy with an Unsung Hero Award. This award honored the invaluable contributions that Michelle has given to BARCS and her community over the last several years. Michelle's work with BARCS is far from over. Her goal is to ensure that no other animals ever have to suffer the same fate that Sam did.
Persons interested in participating in or donating to the next online auction can visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/127875939362605/?active_tab=discussion or contact Michelle directly at Michegreen@aol.com. Persons interested in donating to BARCS directly can visit the website https://www.barcs.org/about/.
Media Contact
Michelle Green, Advance Relocation Systems, (410) 241-4868, mgreen@AdvanceRelo.com
SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems