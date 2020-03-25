FORT MYERS, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Perspectives today announced that it has hired Michelle Gunter as Executive Vice President of the firm.
"Michelle has been working with us in an advisory capacity since January, and we are excited to have her join the team. In this crucial time in the market, we are fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience to propel our strategy forward," said Tim Lowe, CEO of Partner Perspectives.
Gunter has a track record of exceeding revenue and growth targets for leading technology companies. She has helped hundreds of companies design, implement, and lead sales, success, and support teams across the globe. With an extensive partner channel background, she has helped tech companies launch channels, grow ecosystems, and develop new ways to improve channel performance.
"In response to customer buying behaviors, the channel has become a diverse ecosystem of partners who influence and serve customers in unconventional ways. This creates a unique opportunity for vendors to develop channel programs that motivate partners based on how and where they add value in the lifecycle. As the channel continues to transform, I'm excited to help companies take advantage of the curve," said Gunter.
In her previous role, Gunter was the Senior Vice President of Global Partner Channels and Executive with MarketStar, a Global Sales as a Service company. She has over 20 years in the industry, holding numerous sales and channel leadership roles. You can learn more about Michelle Gunter and Partner Perspectives on their website: www.partner-perspectives.com
Partner Perspectives is a global management consulting agency focused on enabling clients to maximize their investments in the technology partner channel. Partner Perspectives is an operating division of TJL Information Technologies, Inc., founded in 2006.
Media Contact:
Michelle Gunter
Phone: 801.376.8512
Email: Michelle.Gunter@partner-perspectives.com
Related Files
Related Images
michelle-gunter.jpg
Michelle Gunter
Michelle Gunter photo