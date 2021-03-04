LANSING, Mich., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michigan Connections Academy, a tuition-free, K-12 online public school, is now open for enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year. Serving students across the state for more than a decade, Michigan Connections Academy provides a highly-engaging online curriculum focused on both academics and social-emotional learning to help students gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
"What families have discovered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is that virtual learning is a viable option for many students," said Michigan Connections Academy Superintendent Bryan Klochack. "Allowing children to learn at a pace that is comfortable to them is often an overlooked benefit of online learning. Our ability to customize learning schedules and plans helps students to learn their way—how and when works bests for them."
Offering a welcome, distraction-free learning environment, Michigan Connections Academy empowers students through parent and teacher collaboration. Teachers are specially trained in online teaching techniques and how to use powerful learning tools to deliver instruction. Parents serve as "Learning Coaches," engaging with teachers throughout the school year to ensure their child is progressing or addressing needs when necessary.
According to results from the 2020 Parent Satisfaction survey, 95% of parents are satisfied in the way technological tools improve their child's learning experience. 92% of these parents would recommend Michigan Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program.
"Parents play a critical role in their child's education and at our school, families are incorporated into the learning process, ensuring that they build a strong relationship with our teachers," Klochack shared. "All instruction at Michigan Connections Academy is provided by exceptional state-certified teachers committed to supporting academic, social and emotional growth for all students to help them thrive in and out the classroom."
Michigan Connections Academy serves students with different backgrounds and educational histories, including those who learn at a different pace than their peers, those who may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, or those who need a flexible learning schedule, among many others.
To learn more about Michigan Connections Academy, visit http://www.MichiganConnectionsAcademy.com or attend an upcoming information session.
