GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datacomp, publisher of JLT Market Reports and the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, announces the publication of its February 2021 mobile home rent comps, occupancy, and other vital data on Michigan manufactured home communities.
Recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis for more than 20 years, JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on manufactured home communities located in 186 primary housing markets throughout the United States. This includes the latest rent trends and statistics, marketing programs and a variety of other useful management insights.
Datacomp's manufactured housing market data published in the February 2021 JLT Market Reports includes information on investment-grade "all ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities. Altogether, the Michigan reports include data representations for 122,701 homesites.
Midwest Trends in Manufactured Housing Community Rent, Occupancy
- Midwest region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 2.9% increase in adjusted rent.
- Midwest region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 2.3% increase in occupancy
"Adjusted rent throughout Michigan increased an average of 2.9%, with only one market showing a decrease in adjusted rent," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said. "Occupancy also increased in all but one market in the state."
What's in JLT Market Reports?
Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:
- Number of homesites
- Occupancy rates
- Average community rents, and increases
- Community amenities
- Vacant lots
- Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more
Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of February 2021 rents and occupancy rates to February 2020. In addition, JLT Markt Reports include a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to present date in most markets.
The February 2021 JLT Market Reports for 17 markets in Michigan are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.
Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed decisions.
About JLT Market Reports
For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 186 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national mobile home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for sale and rent nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.
Media Contact
John Mason, Datacomp, (800) 588-5426, jmason@datacompusa.com
SOURCE Datacomp