LUBBOCK, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agrellus, the most efficient online marketplace where buyers and sellers control the best value in agricultural input is pleased to be working with Micro-Mac International and their manufacturing offices near Austin, Texas where they produce a line of unique soil products.
"For almost 40 years Micro-Bac has been committed to serving ranchers and oil producers with our innovative microbiological products" explains Braden Gilbert, VP of Sales. "In our pursuit to provide safe environment solutions, we have recently released a line of bacterial products for farming operations that we are excited to bring to farmers via the Agrellus platform. We believe our 100% organic product will create an abundance of success for many farmers all across the nation."
Agrellus has built a specific set of features that help the Ag distribution channel accelerate unique and practical agricultural inputs into its Marketplace of retailers across the United States. The eCommerce and Commercial Markets teams are committed to providing professional assistance to growers in the community where Ag retailers serve them best. The mission of Agrellus is to keep products moving through the local marketplace, because its neighbors who help neighbors, near home, that drive success in the agriculture business.
1Source Ag is just another example of excellence as they supply agricultural inputs in the Illinois region out of Toluca. Agrellus is excited to partner with Dan Reichman and team for years to come as they support growers throughout the region.
