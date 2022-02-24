HILLIARD, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center (microcenter.com), one of the largest computer and consumer electronics retailers in the United States, offers its new customers a $50 coupon on select top-of-the-line CPUs from AMD and Intel. The new customer exclusive coupon is available to in-store customers only while supplies last.
The exclusive new customer $50 off coupon can be used to save on already slashed prices for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, which currently retail at $239.99 and $299.99, respectively. In addition, the coupon can lower the price on Intel Core i7-12700K and Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPUs, which currently retail at $349.99 and $499.99, respectively.
"We can't wait to welcome new customers to the Micro Center family! Come in and see our large inventory of PC parts, meet our tech experts, and build your dream PC," says Warren Beneson, Chief Merchandising Officer of Micro Center. "Saving an extra $50 on the top CPUs, including AMD's Ryzen series and Intel's Alder Lake CPUs is very beneficial for a PC builder."
How Does It Work?
New customers must sign up using their full name, email address, and phone number here. Customers will receive a coupon by text message. This promotion can only be redeemed on select CPUs available at Micro Center stores, and not available for online orders. The coupon is limited to one per customer. The coupon cannot be used with other coupons. No coupons are available at the store. The coupon is not redeemable for cash. The coupon is only valid for the following SKUs while supplies last:
(195073) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Vermeer 3.7GHz 6-Core AM4 Boxed Processor - Wraith Stealth Cooler Included
(195081) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Vermeer 3.8GHz 8-Core AM4 Boxed Processor - Heatsink Not Included
(326652) Intel Core i7-12700K Alder Lake 3.6GHz Twelve-Core LGA 1700 Boxed Processor - Heatsink Not Included
(326694) Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake 3.2GHz Sixteen-Core LGA 1700 Boxed Processor - Heatsink Not Included
About Micro Center
Micro Center operates twenty-five large computer and consumer electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and consumer electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service and pioneered 18-minute in-store pickup for online orders starting in 2009. Consumers can visit Micro Center's 25 stores from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.
Micro Center stores are located in:
Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. (2).
