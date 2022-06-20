To reduce waste, Micro Center will no longer supply single-use plastic bags during checkout as of July 1, 2022 at select stores.
HILLIARD, Ohio, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micro Center (microcenter.com), one of the largest brick and mortar and consumer electronics retailers in the United States, focuses on sustainability by removing single-use plastic bags from stores nationwide. To reduce waste, Micro Center will no longer supply single-use plastic bags during checkout as of July 1, 2022 at select stores.
Americans use billions of plastic bags each year, and nearly all of them end up as waste in landfills or litter the environment. Micro Center aims to help the planet by eventually eliminating plastic bags from all 25 stores. The rollout will be in phases, starting with five stores, including Denver, Chicago, Fairfax, Sharonville, and St. Davids.
"We know our customers are used to having plastic bags at checkout, and moving away from them will require some getting used to," said Ralph Gilson, Senior Vice President of Operations of Micro Center. "We appreciate our customers' support and understanding during this transition as we focus on doing what's right for the environment. By working together, we can eliminate over 4 million single-use plastic bags every year."
Micro Center will transition to reusable bags, which will be available for purchase at checkout. Additionally, we encourage customers interested in learning more about our electronics recycling program to speak with a representative at the Knowledge Bar.
About Micro Center
Micro Center operates twenty-five large computer and consumer electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and consumer electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service and pioneered 18-minute in-store pickup for online orders starting in 2009. Consumers can visit Micro Center's 25 stores from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.
Micro Center stores are located in:
Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. (2).
Media Contact
Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 614-850-3000, madrion@microcenter.com
SOURCE Micro Center