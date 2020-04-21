NEWBURY, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today launched Micro Focus INSPIRE, a global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program designed to cover multiple aspects of what it means to be a socially and environmentally responsible global enterprise. The program covers key elements from how Micro Focus manages its relationships with employees, suppliers and customers, to how the company can use its presence in the market to help positively impact the communities within which it serves. All, with the goal of helping employees, partners and communities get access to the right skills to thrive in the continually evolving digital future.
In line with Micro Focus INSPIRE's principles and in recognition of the current climate, Micro Focus is pleased to announce that all sponsorship dollars for its upcoming North American flagship virtual customer event will be donated to charities supporting the fight against COVID-19. Micro Focus will combine sponsorship funds with company funds to support local charities helping to support their local communities.
"Every company has the opportunity to make a difference, not just to the lives of their own employees by creating an inclusive and empowering work environment, but also to the communities in which they live and work," said Genefa Murphy, CMO at Micro Focus. "At Micro Focus we believe that by upholding the highest ethical standards and conducting business responsibly for our employees, our clients, our supply chain and the environment, we will have the opportunity to help shape societal change through our business."
Micro Focus INSPIRE represents the company's commitment to making a positive impact in the world, focusing on all forms of social awareness. From supporting basic education in developing countries and nurturing digital skills in advanced economies, to social mobility and overall inclusion and diversity. Micro Focus' aim is to enhance the lives of those it serves.
As the world grapples with COVID-19, Micro Focus and its employees have found ways to contribute and help make a difference:
- Micro Focus will combine sponsorship and company funds from Micro Focus Universe to support local charities in the fight against COVID-19.
- To empower employees to further help and support their local communities impacted by COVID-19, Micro Focus has added two further volunteering days for each employee in addition to the two that were already available.
- Employees in India collectively decided to raise donations through a voluntary contribution program via their April salary. Together, 3,000+ employees raised over $20,000, which will be donated to The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) and used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak and similar pandemic-like situations in the future.
- In partnership with Micro Focus, Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions will be making a donation to Operation Homefront to help those military families impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Operation Homefront is a US-based, non-profit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked hard to protect.
Micro Focus's CSR program has five key pillars, which help shape behaviours, decision-making, and culture across the enterprise. The five pillars of Micro Focus INSPIRE are: Employees, Marketplace, Ethics & Values, Environment & Sustainability and Community & Social Impact.
- The commitment to employees and treating them with respect and offering a great place to work
- The commitment to the marketplace demonstrating to our customers, partners and suppliers Micro Focus is a great company to do business with
- The commitment to ethics & values and doing business the right way with trust and integrity
- The commitment to environment & sustainability reducing our environmental impact
- The commitment to community & social impact helping to equip communities with the skills to thrive in the digital future
Micro Focus INSPIRE is a clear signal that the company is committed to improving the welfare of its extended communities. Micro Focus intends to embed the program into the culture of the company by empowering employees and helping them understand the role the company can collectively play to help ensure social responsibility and drive change.
About Micro Focus
Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower our 40,000 customers worldwide to digitally transform. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, the company enables customers to address the four core pillars of digital transformation-Enterprise DevOps; Hybrid IT Management; Security, Risk & Governance; and Predictive Analytics. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies so customers can run and transform at the same time.
