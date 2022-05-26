Stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will be one of the key trends in the micro-segmentation solutions market 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro-segmentation solutions market is a part of the global systems software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the micro-segmentation solutions market is anticipated to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our Analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Product
Services and software
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?
The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market will be driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems. Cybercriminals carry out cyberattacks to destroy, modify, or steal data. Some of the major types of cyberattacks include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, malware attacks, and password attacks. The growing number of cyberattacks is compelling companies to improve their security systems.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?
Stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will be a key trend that will support the growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market. Governments across various countries are enforcing regulations to secure data. Micro-segmentation solutions help in protecting sensitive data within the rapidly changing hybrid cloud environments. Hence, several companies are using micro-segmentation solutions to secure their data centers and VMs.
Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Micro-segmentation Solutions Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the micro-segmentation solutions market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The micro-segmentation solutions market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has several global, regional, and country-level players.
Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?
Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!
Related Reports
Internet Security Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.87 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems software
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 17: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 43: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 48: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- 10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 52: ExtraHop Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ExtraHop Networks Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: ExtraHop Networks Inc. - Key news
- 10.5 ExtraHop Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 55: ExtraHop Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Extreme Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Extreme Networks Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Extreme Networks Inc. - Key news
- 10.6 Extreme Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Extreme Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: FireEye Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: FireEye Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: FireEye Inc. - Key news
- 10.7 FireEye Inc.
- Exhibit 63: FireEye Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Illumio Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Illumio Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Illumio Inc. - Key news
- 10.8 Illumio Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Illumio Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Juniper Networks Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key news
- 10.9 Juniper Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Nutanix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Nutanix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Nutanix Inc. - Key news
- 10.10 Nutanix Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Nutanix Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Unisys Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Unisys Corp. - Business segments
- 10.11 Unisys Corp.
- Exhibit 78: Unisys Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 81: vArmour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: vArmour Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: vArmour Inc. - Key news
- 10.12 vArmour Inc.
- Exhibit 84: vArmour Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-segmentation-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-87-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301554917.html
SOURCE Technavio