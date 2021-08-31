TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroAge, the Digital Transformation Experts®, today announced its new SharePoint Services offering, amplifying the company's effort to support IT leaders in empowering a high-performance connected workforce and innovative business outcomes on the cloud. The Managed Services Provider (MSP) already boasts an expansive portfolio of cloud services, including Managed Services for Microsoft 365®.
The move comes as MicroAge expands its Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offerings to support IT leaders in navigating a competitive and disruptive digital age with a cloud-first strategy. Gartner predicts global public cloud spend to accelerate by 18% this year, with 70% of businesses increasing cloud spending to support a connected workforce. In response to the growing demand for cloud services, MicroAge has continued rapidly growing its services teams since its 2020 acquisition of IT services provider Semaphore Co.
"IT leaders learned from a tumultuous 2020. Now they're looking to build a methodical, deliberate, cloud-first strategy so they can stop reacting," shares Kyle Yencer, MicroAge vice president of services and connected workforce. "They know they can't afford any miscalculations in today's environment, and they're looking to build a smarter path forward. That requires the collaboration and business productivity capabilities that Microsoft SharePoint offers when the platform is fully leveraged and optimized."
Over a quarter-million organizations use the leading platform every day for its ability to support company-wide collaboration while empowering productivity gains and providing an efficient and effective way to distributed information through all levels of the organization. IT leaders leverage Microsoft SharePoint for everything from web and enterprise content management to intranet company portals and public-facing websites.
MicroAge SharePoint Services include consulting services, implementation, integration, optimization services, and managed SharePoint support. SharePoint consulting services will cover managing business requirements, strategic collaboration planning, and user adoption assessments to help IT leaders customize the platform to their business while maximizing the IT investment. MicroAge implementation, integration, and optimization SharePoint services will extend to site architecture, custom application development, and cloud SQL server services. The managed services offering will include onsite support, database administrative managed services, help desk and training support, and SharePoint maintenance.
As tech leaders acknowledge the lasting impact of the COVID pandemic and how it has reshaped the workforce, they require innovative long-term approaches to connect employees, secure resources, and fuel collaboration. MicroAge positions as a total solution partner to IT leaders facing unprecedented pressures and changing demands by incorporating SharePoint Services into an already abundant services portfolio.
"At MicroAge, our mission of helping clients accelerate, transform, and secure their businesses can only be realized with the right cloud platforms and technologies," explains Yencer. "Our SharePoint Services extend our CSP capabilities to help businesses with one of the most critical IT investments—their foundations."
