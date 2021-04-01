TEMPE, Ariz., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroAge, The Digital Transformation Experts®, is celebrating expansive growth across an impressive portfolio of sectors. Since 2020, the company has seen 100% year-over-year growth in cloud services with an astounding 300% increase in overall services and new MSP clients. This acceleration comes on the heels of its acquisition of Semaphore Co, a full lifecycle services firm, in the push to expand cloud, connected workplace, security and modern data center technology services.
Since the October 2020 acquisition, MicroAge has developed and launched a variety of new service offerings. Organizations can now gain more control and work with deeper visibility thanks to MicroAge's intelligent monitoring service, designed to mitigate potential risks before they arise. Its new help desk service streamlines workflows, drives efficiency and supports a more productive and agile workforce. This flexible support solution scales with changing business needs, including organizational and seasonal-based shifts in demand.
"We're incredibly proud of this growth, and our strong reputation in the marketplace for being a trusted advisor for our clients," said MicroAge Vice President of Technology and Marketing Larry Fulop. "These advancements are due in large part to our associates, who are dedicated to gaining and maintaining the technical certifications and expertise that make them so invaluable to our clients."
The company also celebrates several recent industry award wins. Last week, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, honored MicroAge on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solutions providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.
MicroAge was also included on CRN's 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Elite 150 category earlier this year. Released annually, this list recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.
"As we begin to emerge from the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear: organizations need to prioritize sustainable, innovative solutions to promote collaboration and maintain the integrity and security of their systems," said Kyle Yencer, vice president of services and connected workplace at MicroAge. "We're energized by our recent momentum and new offerings, and we look forward to continued growth throughout 2021."
About MicroAge
MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers, and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. MicroAge is recognized annually by the Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand. To learn more, visit http://www.microage.com.
