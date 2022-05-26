Save up to $270 on select electric rides for Memorial Day. The sale starts now and goes until June 3, 2022.
SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWAGTRON, the affordable choice in innovative, quality electric and non-electric micromobility transportation devices for all ages, is announcing its Memorial Day savings on e-Bikes, e-Scooters, and Hoverboards by giving shoppers the opportunity to receive up to $270 off select products. Shop the deals and view the coupon codes at Swagtron.com/deals.
- Save $220 plus an additional $50 using coupon code md22eb5 at checkout on the EB-5 Pro Plus electric folding eBike - featured in THE STRATEGIST
- Save $70 plus an additional $10 using coupon code md22twist at checkout on the SwagBOARD T580 Twist Hoverboard - MOM'S CHOICE AWARD 2022
- Save $130 plus an additional $30 using coupon code md22T6 at checkout on the SwagBOARD T6 Outlaw Hoverboard - "Best Off-Road Hoverboard" HOVER PATROL
- Save $50 plus an additional $50 using coupon code md22SG5 at checkout on the Swagger 5 Boost eScooter - 4.5/5 stars ELECTRIC.GUIDE
- Save $70 plus an additional $30 using coupon code md22warrior at checkout on the SwagBOARD T580 Warrior Hoverboard - "A Rave on Wheels" RENO GAZETTE JOURNAL
- Save $20 plus an additional $29 using coupon code md22evo at checkout on the SwagBOARD EVO Hoverboard - Feat. new lithium-free SentryShield Quantum Battery
All discounts are taken off of current sales prices, meaning even bigger savings when compared to MSRP. And as always, SWAGTRON offers free shipping anywhere in the continental U.S.
ABOUT SWAGTRON
SWAGTRON is an industry leader in affordable electric and non-electric micromobility transportation devices for all ages. Having evolved as the forefront brand in its category, SWAGTRON was celebrated for being a first brand to offer UL-2272 certification and the first to market with LiFePo™ batter technology for electrical and charging safety on their hoverboard lines: Safety is Swag. SWAGTRON continues to expand its line of quality, innovative rideable products including electric bikes, electric scooters, hoverboards, and electric skateboards while maintaining affordability for all. For more information, visit Swagtron.com.
