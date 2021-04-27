LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microneering announces new release of Cloud system, https://w3b4m.com

This release implements user preferences for Country and Language.

Users in different areas of the world may now see the same date, time, and currency value; but formatted as they would normally see date, time, and currency for their location.

Also, Cloud system texts are available in any language for licensed users.

Additionally the following information widgets are now available on your https://microneering.com/faces/content/products/jpwebform.xhtml web pages:

Currency

     may be used in formulas

     localized to user's selected Country/Language

        $ in US; £  in the United Kingdom; etc.

Barcode

    12 common types

     include QR code

        scan page barcode with smartphone to activate phone actions

        scan page barcode with workstation reader

        print web page two transfer barcode to paper

Dates and Times formulas

    Subtract two date or time widgets to compute a duration, etc.

    Use form designer calculator feature

Help Subsystem by Page

    Pages contain a ? button that provides help videos for the current web page

    https://microneering.com/faces/help/W3b4mHelp.xhtml

Media Contact

Manager, Corporate Communications, MICRONEERING INC, +1 8004230814, info@microneering.com

SOURCE Microneering

