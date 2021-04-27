LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microneering announces new release of Cloud system, https://w3b4m.com
This release implements user preferences for Country and Language.
Users in different areas of the world may now see the same date, time, and currency value; but formatted as they would normally see date, time, and currency for their location.
Also, Cloud system texts are available in any language for licensed users.
Additionally the following information widgets are now available on your https://microneering.com/faces/content/products/jpwebform.xhtml web pages:
Currency
may be used in formulas
localized to user's selected Country/Language
$ in US; £ in the United Kingdom; etc.
Barcode
12 common types
include QR code
scan page barcode with smartphone to activate phone actions
scan page barcode with workstation reader
print web page two transfer barcode to paper
Dates and Times formulas
Subtract two date or time widgets to compute a duration, etc.
Use form designer calculator feature
Help Subsystem by Page
Pages contain a ? button that provides help videos for the current web page
https://microneering.com/faces/help/W3b4mHelp.xhtml
Media Contact
Manager, Corporate Communications, MICRONEERING INC, +1 8004230814, info@microneering.com
SOURCE Microneering