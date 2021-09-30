LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that Microsoft 365 Defender from Microsoft Corp. has been named the winner of the "Communications Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted.
Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a cloud-based email filtering service that helps protect organizations against advanced threats to email and collaboration tools, like phishing, business email compromise, and malware attacks. Defender for Office 365 also provides investigation, hunting, and remediation capabilities to help security teams efficiently identify, prioritize, investigate, and respond to threats.
Defender for Office 365 provides cloud-based email protection for on-premises Exchange Server environment or any other on-premises SMTP email solution. It can also be enabled to protect Exchange Online cloud-hosted mailboxes and in a hybrid environment, Defender for Office 365 can be configured to protect a messaging environment and control mail routing when there is a mix of on-premises and cloud mailboxes with Exchange Online Protection for inbound email filtering.
"Threats are becoming more complex and persistent, alerts are increasing and, frankly, security teams are overwhelmed. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 supports organizations throughout the lifecycle of an attack," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security, Compliance & Identity. "We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. When our customers can focus on future threats and hunt for sophisticated breaches, they can also trust that the powerful automation in Microsoft 365 Defender will detect and stop attacks anywhere in the kill chain - quickly returning the organization to a secure state."
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
"Email remains the most pervasive type of communication in our working environment and with this prevalence email is one of the most commonly targeted vectors that threat actors focus on to breach an organization's security," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Microsoft Defender serves as a 'breakthrough' solution in this space, checking for threats in e-mails, links and collaboration services, and then giving a comprehensive post-breach analysis to better helps organizations know where future vulnerabilities are. Microsoft is a pioneering innovator in the industry and we are honored to be able to award them our 'Secure Communications Solution Provider of the Year' award for Microsoft 365 Defender."
Microsoft 365 Defender cross-product features include cross-product single pane of glass, combined incidents queue, automatic response to threats, self-healing for compromised devices, user identities, and mailboxes, and cross-product threat hunting.
Microsoft Defender for Office safeguards organizations against malicious threats posed by email messages, links (URLs), and collaboration tools. With Microsoft Defender for Office 365, organizations' security teams can configure protection by defining policies in the Microsoft 365 Defender portal. Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Plan 2 includes best-of-class threat investigation and response tools that enable an organization's security team to anticipate, understand, and prevent malicious attacks.
####
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Media Contact
James Johnson, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@cybersecuritybreakthrough.com
SOURCE CyberSecurity Breakthrough