HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how Microsoft 365 improves client relationships and office productivity for law firms in a new article. The informative article first describes how the benefits of Microsoft 365 extend far beyond simple word processing.
The author then explains how firms can leverage the Teams app in Microsoft 365 to better organize the firm by practice area. He also covers how the Bookings and Forms apps can simplify scheduling and client communications. He concludes by discussing how Microsoft 365 addresses legal-specific needs.
"The capabilities of Microsoft 365 for law firms extend far beyond simple word processing," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Many attorneys might be surprised to realize the extent of the benefits available."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft 365 for Law Firms Improves Client Relationships and Powers Office Productivity."
Organize Practice Areas with Microsoft Teams
"On the surface, Microsoft Teams gives work groups a tool for group chat and instant messaging. However, Teams provides much more than messaging and can act as the central dashboard and communication hub for the firm."
Organize Multiple Information Types with OneNote
"OneNote moves beyond simple notetaking to provide an organized, searchable storage space for a wide variety of information. Notes can contain any combination of text, hyperlinks, images, embedded files, drawings and more."
Simplify Scheduling with Bookings
"The Microsoft Bookings app integrates with Outlook and Teams and delivers a web-based calendar to simplify scheduling and managing appointments. Clients can schedule appointments through the firm's website or a direct link. And administrators customize the process by defining appointment types, setting business hours, and managing staff schedules."
Addresses Legal-Specific Needs
"The legal industry deals with large amounts of sensitive data and strict mandates regarding confidentiality. Microsoft 365 offers several tools for information security, including powerful retention policies, modern authentication, email encryption and advanced threat protection. Additionally, Microsoft introduced their Microsoft 365 Solution for Legal last year to address specific concerns."
Microsoft 365 Experts
To get the most out of Microsoft 365, engage the help of the Microsoft 365 experts at Messaging Architects. The company's experienced consultants help firms migrate smoothly to Microsoft 365 and configure their systems for optimal security and productivity.
