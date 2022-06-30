NYC area Microsoft Partner shares tips to improve Microsoft 365 governance, including planning, policy, administrative, and security tips—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area information governance expert and MSP shares Microsoft 365 governance tips in a new article on the eGovernance.com website. The informative article first asserts that the increasing complexity of the Microsoft set of cloud apps requires effective Microsoft 365 governance.
The author then encourages readers to clarify business needs and goals and then build a governance plan around those goals. He also recommends that leaders define retention, email, and data security policies to reach business goals and achieve compliance. He then discusses balancing productivity with control and security. He concludes by suggesting that organizations look to third party backup solutions to preserve essential Microsoft 365 data.
"For millions of users worldwide, Microsoft 365 powers collaboration and supports workloads in the cloud," related Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance. "However, the increasing complexity of Microsoft cloud apps makes effective governance a necessity."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft 365 Governance Tips to Balance Productivity, Control, and Security."
Plan for Governance Success
"The Goldilocks zone of good governance looks different for each organization. Ideally, Microsoft 365 assists companies with solving business problems and meeting organizational objectives. To that end, administrators need to take a proactive approach to designing and implementing an information governance strategy."
Define Retention, Email, and Data Security Policies
"A key tool for governing information to reach business goals and achieve compliance involves policies. In the case of data retention, for instance, Microsoft 365 Records Management allows organizations to define data retention at both the folder level and the file level."
Balance Productivity with Control and Security
"These controls aid security and compliance. However, too much structure can lead to reduced productivity when users must deal with multiple logins and strict controls over sharing. This frustration may spark a rise in shadow IT as employees find ways to collaborate outside the approved applications."
Back Up Critical Business Data
"Microsoft 365 includes a host of tools for collaboration, which store data in a variety of locations. For instance, users keep and share documents through SharePoint and OneDrive. Outlook mailboxes contain thousands of emails and appointments. And Teams stores chats and voicemails for future reference."
Experts Provide Microsoft 365 Governance Tips
Microsoft 365 offers powerful tools to empower collaboration, protect data assets, and support innovation. But powerful tools require fine-tuning and careful management. Understanding and properly configuring the options available requires training and experience.
The information governance consultants at eGovernance bring extensive experience in Microsoft 365. Along with powerful Archiving, eDiscovery and Compliance solutions, they provide the Microsoft 365 governance tips and expertise organizations crave for success.
Have you read?
Achieve Scalable, Secure and Affordable Information Governance
Reduce Costs with Consistent, Secure, and Quick eDiscovery Tools
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies