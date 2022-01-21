HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area Microsoft Partner and cloud services provider explains the coming Microsoft 365 price changes in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article cites an August 2021, blog post by Jared Spataro, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, about new pricing for Microsoft 365 that will take place in March 2022.
"Every business leader wants to respond appropriately to the Microsoft 365 price increases," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Fortunately, we provide options for them to minimize the cost to their organization."
Some of the information from the article "Changing Plans – New Microsoft 365 Pricing Coming March 2022" is summarized below.
New Prices and Monthly Premiums
The article lists the new Microsoft 365 pricing and other important details to keep in mind while planning out an organization's 2022 licensing. Price increases range from 10 to 20 percent on Business Plans and from 8% to 25% on Enterprise Plans
Microsoft is also enforcing an additional premium for companies who chose to license month over month instead of signing an annual or multi-year agreement. For companies with a high turnover rate or seasonal employees, this can cause unexpected additional expense.
For example, with the new yearly or multi-year pricing, a company will no longer be able to reduce the license count when employment numbers drop. And they will no longer be able to downgrade licenses to a less complex plan, such as E3 to E1, during the agreement.
Evolution of Microsoft 365
Office 365 (now Microsoft 365) products have notched some impressive changes over the last decade. Improvements include 24 applications added, such as the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Security and compliance capabilities have also been added, including data loss prevention, mobile device management, and attack surface reduction.
Significantly, Microsoft has implemented only minimal price changes over the past decade even though the software giant has used extensive resources to engineer these improvements. With the switch to remote work during the pandemic, many have experienced these improvements firsthand.
How to Lock in Current Rates and Avoid Monthly Premiums
Decision makers must consider whether their company will benefit more from locking in a set number of licenses at a set cost (yearly plan) or whether it makes more sense to have the flexibility of adding licenses or reducing the license quantity throughout the year.
Through eMazzanti Technologies, organizations can sign up for a 1-to-3-year license agreement before March 2022 and their license costs will be at the current rate. Decision makers who want to lock in the current rate or need help evaluating the pros and cons of monthly versus yearly plans are encouraged to contact the Microsoft 365 experts at eMazzanti.
Microsoft 365 Cloud Marketplace
Managing Microsoft 365 Licenses and subscriptions can be a time-consuming task just with normal organizational changes. For ease of administration, eMazzanti's Cloud Marketplace provides one place to easily coordinate these types of events, make adjustments, and keep track of licenses.
For 10 to 10,000 users, this simple portal provides the control and insight needed to manage Microsoft 365 licenses. As a one stop administrative portal, Cloud Marketplace delivers complete visibility into an organization's environment. The portal offers numerous reports and flexible payment options not available from Microsoft.
Have you read?
Steps to Prevent Ransomware Shared by Top-Ranked Retail MSP
Prevent Cyber Attacks in 2022 Using Lessons from the Major 2021 Attacks
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cybersecurity, retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies