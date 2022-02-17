PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lytics, a leading customer data platform (CDP) that improves business outcomes using first-party data, today announces that its Lytics Cloud Connect product is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Lytics is the first, and only, reverse ETL offering available in the A zure Marketplace and users of Cloud Connect can connect from Azure to one destination for free with the option to upgrade for more destinations.
"We are excited about this first step and in deepening our relationship with Microsoft's ecosystem," said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics. "While businesses are increasingly shifting to powerful, cloud-based, data management systems like Azure, few are taking full advantage of the data within them. With Cloud Connect, businesses can get more value out of their cloud investments by securely using customer data in Azure and to create highly specific segments for use in their marketing."
To be successful with a first-party data strategy, IT, data managers, analysts, and marketing teams need to work cross-functionally in a way that respects privacy mandates and protocols built by the organization, and delivers on the one-to-one experiences that consumers want. Using Lytics Cloud Connect, data teams can query customer data in their Azure data warehouse–using a SQL interface–and use that data in their marketing through the development and deployment of highly specific segments.
With Cloud Connect, companies can better engage prospects with relevant and personal experiences and activate them in 40+ destinations such as: Google Ads, Amazon Ads, and LinkedIn Ads, to enable targeted advertising.
The continued investment into data warehouses to house all types of customer data–and perform cutting-edge data science scoring–drives a market for brands to work intelligently with that data. Marketers can personalize the customer experience and get easy access to granular data from Azure to their downstream tools, enabling them to create unique segments in their email, ad, CRM, and other tools. This will enable them to operate at a much higher level of efficiency without sacrificing campaign quality.
About Lytics
Lytics is the marketer's choice for customer data platform (CDP) technology that combines "the right data + the right data science" to deliver amazing digital experiences and highly effective 1-to-1 marketing campaigns. The company's behavioral data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own data to increase customer engagement by 30% and marketing ROI by 40% using finely targeted campaigns, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.
Based in Portland, Oregon, the company is led by experienced MarTech executives (Webtrends, Airship, Tripwire, Puppet, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include General Mills, Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Industry Dive, Yamaha and many more.
