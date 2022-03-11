NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, a leading business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, announced it has partnered with Microsoft to co-present a webinar series aimed at helping professional services firms drive performance improvements by leveraging the power of Microsoft technology throughout the project lifecycle. The series will be presented by Patrick Connally, Microsoft's U.S. Professional Services National Industry Director, and Andy Yeomans, HSO's Executive Vice President of Sales for HSO's Professional Services industry practice.
"Professional services firms, including consulting, accounting, and software and technology firms, deliver different types of services, but they all share a common need—to perform at the highest level," said Yeomans, a 20-year veteran of in the professional services technology space. "This event series will demonstrate how Microsoft solutions can be used to drive better performance across the project lifecycle."
HSO is a Microsoft Gold Partner, professional services industry leader, and has recently been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Microsoft Business Applications Services, Q4 2021 report among the 15 top Microsoft Business Applications service providers worldwide.
Together Microsoft and HSO ProServ will demonstrate to attendees how achieving better results throughout the project lifecycle can help drive improved profits.
- Part 1 – Find and Win More Work (March 17, 2022, 2-2:30 PM ET) will address how professional services firms can leverage their relationships to uncover new opportunities and use experience and qualifications to create winning proposals.
- Part 2 – Deliver Profitable Projects (May 19, 2022, 2-2:30 PM ET) will demonstrate specific tools and practices that will help firms improve project delivery and profits.
- Part 3 – Streamline Time and Billing (August 4, 2022, 2-2:30 PM ET) will focus on the need to streamline time and billing processes to accelerate cash flow.
Professional services firms are encouraged to save their seat for part one in the series by visiting https://bit.ly/proservpart1.
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach that leverages the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way people work and how organizations operate, driving improvements in their business performance.
HSO takes an industry first approach to helping companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights, and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation.
HSO's Professional Services industry team specializes in delivering solutions to professional services and other project-driven organizations to help them find and win more work, more effectively deliver, and account for their work, and optimize their HR and talent management practices. Learn more about HSO's offerings for the professional services industry at http://www.hsoproserv.com.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. It is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.hso.com.
