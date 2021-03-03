SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetMotion, a provider of security solutions for the world's growing remote workforce, today announced that Microsoft Endpoint Manager now includes NetMotion's class-leading network security platform as a native option for any Intune-managed Android, iOS, MacOS and iPadOS device. This integration gives I&O leaders and their IT teams the power to deploy and configure NetMotion quickly and seamlessly across the widest array of corporate-owned devices in use today.
As the world shifts further to the cloud, Microsoft Endpoint Manager is perfectly positioned to deliver industry-leading endpoint security, device management and intelligent cloud actions in a single, unified platform. With the shift to remote work and remote learning, Endpoint Manager has seen accelerated adoption across multiple customer segments.
NetMotion's relationship with Microsoft has gone from strength to strength over the past year. In February 2020, Microsoft announced NetMotion's membership into the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This was followed in March 2020 by a Microsoft announcement highlighting NetMotion's role as one of its strategic partners to address advanced VPN requirements for Endpoint Manager. These were followed in December 2020 by the announcement of NetMotion's SASE platform, built exclusively on Microsoft Azure to take advantage of NetMotion's zero trust network access (ZTNA), enterprise VPN and experience monitoring capabilities.
"User experience is a central part of any solution designed for today's mobile-first users," said Steve Dispensa, Vice President of Product Management at Microsoft. "The addition of NetMotion into the Endpoint Manager environment makes it incredibly easy for IT administrators to deploy NetMotion invisibly, without any interaction or guess-work from end users. It's simple, quick and completely hassle-free."
"With an unprecedented number of remote employees – all shifting further toward SaaS and cloud applications – it follows that I&O leaders are facing mounting pressure to improve security and user experience while reducing IT complexity," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO and President, NetMotion. "The ongoing partnership between Microsoft and NetMotion has been an incredible catalyst for innovation, giving IT teams and end users the best of both worlds. Additionally, we greatly appreciate Microsoft's investment of development resources into natively building out the NetMotion offering within Endpoint Manager right out of the box."
Some of the key benefits of this integration include:
- Easy management of user and group access to NetMotion resources from within the Endpoint Manager console
- Automatic NetMotion deployment and configuration on Android, iOS, MacOS and iPadOS devices, giving users a seamless experience
- Simplified authentication for both administrators and users, providing secure, remote access to corporate resources, even on user-owned devices (BYOD)
- The ability to leverage 'per-app VPN' functionality or enable 'on-demand VPN' for each device
- The power to layer NetMotion's dynamic network access policies with Microsoft's Conditional Access controls for advanced network security and control
For more information about NetMotion's partnership with Microsoft, visit https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/technology/microsoft.
For information about using Microsoft Endpoint Manager with NetMotion, refer to the configuration documents here: Android, iOS/iPad, MacOS.
About NetMotion Software
NetMotion provides security solutions for millions of devices deployed around the world. Customers choose the NetMotion platform for its powerful zero trust network access (ZTNA), experience monitoring and mobile-first enterprise VPN functionality. These solutions stand out for their ability to actively improve the employee experience, validated by a satisfaction rating of 97% and an NPS of 91. NetMotion is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Victoria, Chicago, London, Tokyo, Sydney and Frankfurt. Visit http://www.netmotionsoftware.com or follow NetMotion on Twitter @NetMotion.
