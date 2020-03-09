microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corporation

REDMOND, Wash., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be May 20, 2020.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, financial analysts and investors only:
Investor Relations, Microsoft, (425) 706-4400

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.