microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corporation

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2021 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

