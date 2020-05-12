CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today the ITRAK 365 team announces the launch of ITRAK 365 Community Edition – a series of free Process Flows built specifically to help companies manage the changing workplace requirements around COVID-19. The spread of COVID-19 has challenged traditional models around the world and forced companies to operate in new ways. With a leading platform and the integration of best practices from the health and safety industry ITRAK 365 is rising to the challenge.
ITRAK 365 Community Edition is offered at no cost and provides access to COVID-19 Process Flows for managing your business through a time of crisis. Any company within any industry can apply for access and will be provided one administrator login for managing data, workflows and reporting, along with unlimited access for field employees and contractors via the ITRAK 365 mobile app for iOS and Android.
Version 1 of the ITRAK 365 Community Edition includes 15 pre-defined Process Flows with accompanying Business Intelligence dashboards for the most common COVID-19 related activities and will be updated as requirements evolve.
Companies that want to access the free software can do so by submitting a request on the https://itrak365.com/COVID-19/ website. ITRAK 365 Community Edition includes:
- Health and Safety Incidents & Reporting – Reporting and investigation of Incidents related to Injuries, Occupational Illnesses (Exposures) and COVID-19 events.
- Managing Remote Workers – Provide remote workers with the processes to work safely and enable easy adherence to corporate policies. Monitor the status of your remote workforce while also checking on their mental well-being.
- Tracking Pre-Work Assessments and Return to Work Processes – Tools to help companies manage the complex requirements of bringing workers back safely or clearing essential employees for onsite work.
- Managing Business Health, Safety and Compliance – Manage the growing list of health, safety and compliance activities to ensure that you are following established practices.
"Businesses are facing many challenges – cloud and mobile software can assist, and with investments from our team and Microsoft's financial support we've been able to bring specific process to help for no-cost" says Trevor Nimegeers, Managing Director of ITRAK 365.
Companies that apply will have access until at least December 31st, 2020 for up to 1000 process flows per month. Companies who also require HSE expertise will be provided access to the community of Safety professionals for best practices support. Training and support will be provided weekly free of charge every Monday from 2-3pm MST.
ITRAK 365 is a global Microsoft ISV, who is revolutionizing the QHSE software space through rich integration within the Microsoft ecosystem. For over a decade, ITRAK 365 has been enabling businesses from various industries to become more proactive with their Quality, Health, Safety and Environment compliance and reporting. The company is wholly owned by AppDirect and is Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, with a client base that span all over the world. To learn more visit www.itrak365.com