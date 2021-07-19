VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softlanding is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Inclusion Changemaker Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We are honoured to be amongst the winners for Microsoft Canada's Impact awards and I am extremely proud of the Softlanding team," said Shaun Roberts, President of Softlanding Solutions, Inc. "Since the onset of COVID-19, our focus has been on delivering innovative solutions for our clients to help them adapt and thrive despite this incredibly challenging time. We are particularly excited about this award as it directly aligns with our ongoing commitment to help make Canada a more productive, modern and inclusive place to live and work."
Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021 as part of Microsoft's second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.
"We are pleased to recognize Softlanding as this year's recipient of the Inclusion Changemaker Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption."
About Softlanding
Established in 2000, Softlanding is a leading provider of transformation, professional services and managed IT services that helps organizations boost innovation and drive business value.
We are a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner with 13 Microsoft Gold Competencies. We use our experience and expertise to be a trusted advisor and ensure our clients have the best technology solutions to solve their business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing world. We optimize the return on investment of their technology while creating a solid foundation for growth strategies, flexibility, and scalability.
