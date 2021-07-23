NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accountnet Inc., a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based financial management solutions, announced that it has been named to Accounting Today's VAR 100 List for 2021. Accounting Today magazine is the leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of web-related resources and services. Each year, the publication releases its VAR 100 list, ranking the top 100 accounting software resellers.
Manhattan's top Microsoft VAR, Accountnet is an authorized "Gold Certified" member for Microsoft Dynamics (highest member) and is actively involved with the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP). The new Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) accreditations are much more stringent than the previous Microsoft Gold Partner status accreditations and promise to better represent organizations that have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment within a specific business solution area, such as the cloud. Accountnet's Silver Cloud Solution Provider competency is unsurpassed.
Accountnet's Intelligent business solutions group combine people, data, systems, and processes for a real-time view of what's going on. Watching these data shifts can lead to more successful decision making, such as in which areas of your business you should invest in technology. This can be achieved with business analytics, like Power BI, Jet Reporting and Solver Budgeting modules. Microsoft Power BI leverages the cloud, Excel, and Office 365 to allow business users to analyze and visualize data using self-service. Using these services and offers, we can serve customers of all sizes in meeting their analysis needs by helping them understand their data and visualize it beyond reports and interactive charts, thereby helping them make faster and more accurate business decisions.
Accountnet has also been named to the Bob Scott's Insights Top 100 VARs for 2021. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. "We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
In just the past five years, this Wall Street-based company established itself as the Microsoft Financial Dynamics 365 Business Central Application specialist for cloud-based financial management solutions, as well as a leading provider of Midsized to Enterprise Work Flow and Approval solutions. The trademarked turnkey Extended Relationship Analysis (ERA) processing of Chart of Accounts with Currency Tracking (COA+C). Accountnet's partnership with Microsoft, the industry-leading best-in-class cloud accounting ERP for mid-market companies. Accountnet follows a road map as more and more businesses move their financials to the cloud, taking advantage of powerful automation, insight, and performance.
John C. Peace is COO of Accountnet Inc., New York City-based, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL and Dynamics 365 Business Central - Value Added Reseller (VAR) exclusively with Microsoft. Accountnet services include SaaS and Hosting for Dynamics and Dynamics 365.The firm focuses on software for ERP, Financial Reporting, workflow and procurement with specialties in the financial services, healthcare, non-profit and the professional services market. In Association with CPA firms, Banks and their customers. Member of the Hedge Fund Association, American Bar Association, DownTown Association and serves on the board of a nonprofits and communities in lower Manhattan, known as FiDi. http://www.accountnet.com 212-DYNAMICS or follow us on twitter @DynamicsNewYork.
