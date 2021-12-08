HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading NYC area Microsoft Partner and cloud services provider explains the updated modern comments in PowerPoint in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that as 2021 closes out, Microsoft continues to enhance commenting across its Office applications.
The author then explains how users can now attach comments to text and to objects, such as embedded graphics or images. She then discusses the @mention feature, which provides email notification to collaborators. She concludes with a few paragraphs about reviewing, editing, and resolving comments.
"By anchoring comments more specifically in context and improving the @mention feature, modern comments in PowerPoint make collaboration a breeze," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft's Modern Comments in PowerPoint Elevate Collaboration to New Levels."
Anchor Comments to Both Text and Objects
"Users can now attach comments to text and to objects, such as an embedded graphic or an image. Simply highlight the text or click the object to select it. Then create a new comment. When the object or anchor text moves, the comment moves with it. This makes it easy to associate a comment with specific content, even when that content is reorganized."
Improved @mention Feature
"As in other Office applications, modern comments in PowerPoint now allow users to target colleagues with @mentions. Thus, to grab the attention of a coworker, include the @ symbol, followed by the coworker's email alias. For instance, if Susie Quill has susieq@allhearts.com as an email address, @susieq in a comment will trigger an alert."
Easily Resolve Comments
"In PowerPoint for the web, active comments display both in the margin and in the Comments pane. When the issue has been addressed, users can Resolve or Delete the comment thread. Resolving comments removes them from the margin, allowing collaborators to quickly see what issues remain. However, users can still access resolved comments in the Comments pane."
Take Advantage of Modern Comments in PowerPoint
"Over the past two years, Microsoft has been deploying modern comments features across its Office products. As these features continue to roll out, users will experience a consistent commenting experience throughout current versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint."
Count on Microsoft Experts
For more information about tapping into exciting new features in Microsoft 365, reach out to the Microsoft experts at eMazzanti Technologies. They help organizations configure systems for optimal productivity and security. They also walk users through customizing and extending their Microsoft Teams workspace to improve collaboration.
