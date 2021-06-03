MELVILLE, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, expands its exclusive partnership with Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM Technology, with the addition of a Hermetic Quad die, 64Mb Spin Transfer Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (STT-MRAM), based on Avalanche Technology 16Mb silicon.
Micross' SWaP optimized Hermetic Space Grade 64Mb Spin Transfer Torque MRAM device offers true random READ and WRITE access within the memory array, with the added benefit of being highly resistant to magnetic flux, mitigating the need for additional device shielding. Perpendicular Spin-Torque MRAM devices offer inherent protection from harsh environments and the best power profile of all non-volatile memories, making them optimally suited for hi-reliability aerospace and space applications. Micross and Avalanche are addressing the need for lower power and more compact memory solutions by providing a series of STT-MRAM devices based on this best-in-class, high-performance non-volatile memory technology.
The Spin-Torque, Persistent MRAM 64Mb, 4M x 16 is the latest density offered in Micross' new MRAM family. The 64Mb STT-MRAM is available with Space and Military quality flows, and four hermetic 10mm x 10mm package variants (CLGA & CBGA in both 48 & 60 pad/solder-ball definitions) in RAD-HARD, RAD-Tolerant and Non-Radiation offerings. This product provides near infinite endurance with greater than 10-year data retention across the -40°C to +125°C temperature range as well as a voltage operating range of 2.70-3.60V with a guaranteed minimum access time of 45ns across the military temperature range.
"Avalanche's next-gen Perpendicular Spin Transfer Torque MRAM technology enabled the outstanding addition of the 64Mb MRAM to Micross' hi-reliability memory portfolio, offering 4X the density of our initial 16Mb MRAM in the same 10mm x 10mm footprint," said Jeremy Adams, Micross Vice President of Products & Services. "The low power, infinite endurance, high performance and scalability of Avalanche's STT-MRAM technology allows Micross to deliver the world's most compact and efficient, non-volatile hi-reliability memory solutions for the aerospace and space industries."
Related Link: http://www.micross.com/64MbMRAM
About Micross
Micross… The Most Complete Provider of Advanced Microelectronic Services and Component, Die & Wafer Solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.
For additional information about MRAM products, http://www.micross.com/64MbMRAM or sales@micross.com
For more information about Micross, please visit http://www.micross.com. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
For Hi-resolution images and questions regarding article development, please contact:
Valerie Thomas, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager
Micross Components
About Avalanche Technology
Avalanche Technology Inc. is the leader in next generation Perpendicular STT-MRAM technology, accepted as the front-runner to replace traditional Flash and SRAM for unified memory architectures in future SOC systems, delivering high performance and low power at 55, 40 and 28nm with scalability to 22 and 14nm. With a proven STT-MRAM portfolio at multiple geometry nodes combined with an intellectual property portfolio of over 300 patents and applications, Avalanche Technology is delivering on the promise of enabling the next generation of scalable embedded unified memory architecture for use in GPUs, MCUs, DSPs, ASSPs and ASICs, making it the true "Next Generation MRAM Company". For more information, visit us online at https://www.avalanche-technology.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Thomas, Micross, 4072987100, valerie.thomas@micross.com
SOURCE Micross