NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 234 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE'S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MORRIS SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY CAMDEN CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, CAMDEN, CENTREVILLE, CHERRY HILL, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DEPTFORD, DOVER, DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, GEORGETOWN, GLASSBORO, JIM THORPE, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, MORRISTOWN, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, PENNSVILLE, PHILADELPHIA, READING, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.