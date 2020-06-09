TYSONS, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony (Tony) Jimenez was named the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology's Outstanding Alumni for 2020. Jimenez, who graduated in 2000 with a Master's in Information Systems Management from the Walker School, is the CEO and founder of MicroTech, one of the most successful Hispanic-owned technology companies in the United States.
"Tony is an amazing community leader, mentor and entrepreneur," said Simone Cummings, dean of the Walker School. "After spending more than two decades in the military, serving in active combat zones, and then retiring due to a disability, he didn't want his story to end. So he started his company at his kitchen table more than 15 years ago and has built it into a multimillion-dollar business with contracts supporting government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. He is the epitome of the Walker School spirit."
Jimenez spent 24 years on active duty and served in multiple combat operations during his time in the U.S. Army, including tours in the Middle East, Central America, and Africa. He was a highly decorated officer when he retired as a Service-Disabled Veteran in 2003.
While in the service, he earned his degree from Webster with a 4.0 grade-point average. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from St. Mary's University, a Master's of Science in Acquisition Management from the Florida Institute of Technology, and certificates from Defense Acquisition University, The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University, and the United States Army Command and General Staff College.
Since founding MicroTech, Jimenez has been honored by numerous organizations and media outlets, including Inc Magazine, Digital Software Magazine, Deloitte, Washington Technology, SmartCEO, Washington Business Journal, and the National Veteran-Owned Business Association. He was named "Entrepreneur of the Year," "Small Business Person of the Year," "Executive of the Year," and "CEO of the Year" by numerous national organizations. He was also named as one of the "Most Influential Hispanics in the Nation" by the Hispanic Business Magazine, "50 Most Influential Virginians" by Virginia Business and "Veteran of the Year" by Vetrepreneur Magazine.
In 2016, Tony was Honored with a Heritage Award alongside Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and reggaetón artist J. Balvin in a ceremony that was broadcast nationally on PBS. Jimenez has received numerous letters of appreciation and commendation from senators, congressmen, governors, government officials, community leaders, and two presidents of the United States.
Jimenez is a community activist. He has served on the Board of Directors for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; the National Advisory Council on Minority Business Enterprises with the U.S. Department of Commerce; the George Mason University Board of Visitors; the Executive Advisory Board for the Harvard Journal of Hispanic Policy; the Board of Trustees for William James College; the Advisory Board for Latin Business Today; the Board of Directors for National Capital Area Council - BSA; the University of Richmond Customer Experience Board; and the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. He also serves as vice chair for the American Film Institute Corporate Council.
Jimenez will be honored with the "Alumni of the Year Award" during a ceremony held later this fall during Webster University's annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend on September 25 and 26. Visit alumni.webster.edu for more information.
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under Tony Jimenez's leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology's annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors.
CONTACT: Jennifer Berman, jennifer.berman@microtech.net