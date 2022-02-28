EASTON, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. (MSBH) announces the 8th Annual Sequential Intercept Mapping Model (SIM) Conference will be hosted virtually through vFairs on Friday March 4, 2022. The theme of the event is Race Based Stress and Trauma: The Impact of Racial Disparities in Systemic Injustice. The SIM is a strategic planning tool that identifies ways people with behavioral health diagnoses enter and move through the criminal justice system. Once points of contact are assessed, ways to prevent or minimize contact and find treatment can be identified. This year's theme will investigate race-based stress trauma through the SIM lens. The event is free and registration is open until March 2.
The 8th Annual SIM Conference will feature presentations and panel discussions by a range of dynamic speakers. Each will share a unique perspective on racial disparities in systemic injustice as relates to the Sequential Intercept Map. The Conference includes presentations by experts at the local, county and state levels, and from those who have transitioned to the outside world after experiencing the judicial system. Breakout sessions will provide opportunity for discussion of possible solutions to identified disparities as relates to each intercept point on the SIM.
"The focus on race-based stress and trauma has been a topic that since 2020, the team and leadership of MSBH has been in full support of exploring on a deeper level through the lens of the SIM process," said Katie Dilley, Executive Director at Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. Dilley continues, "We are so honored to host this conference for our community, regional, and state partners and look forward to welcoming our presenters and panelists that are so invested in our communities. MSBH is excited to support the growth and the commitment to enhancing our communities that will come out of this year's SIM Conference."
The conference will be hosted through the interactive, lifelike virtual event platform vFairs. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact in real time with speakers and panelists during the presentation, as well as chat with others in their community in a virtual lounge area. Conference attendees will enjoy interactive breakout rooms based on Intercept interests, allowing interactive exploration of the challenges being discussed. The event will also feature a live Q&A Panel consisting of mid-shore County Detention Center wardens, as well exclusive access to resources and programs available for implementation in the mid-shore community.
"We are thrilled that the 8th Annual SIM Conference is being hosted through the vFairs platform," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Such important social conversations require an environment through which everyone can participate, and it is an honor that vFairs can provide that space."
The 8th Annual SIM Conference is an excellent opportunity for professionals in the behavioral health and/or judicial system, as well as any members of the community interested in learning more about the issues at hand. The training is free and eligible for 4.5 Category II social work CEUs. Registration is required - please register by March 2.
About Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc.
As the Core Service Agency for the mid-shore region, MSBH's mission is to continually improve the provision of behavioral health services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties through effective coordination of care in collaboration with consumers, their natural support systems, providers, and the community at large. For more information about MSBH, visit http://www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit http://www.vfairs.com
