DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook study provides information on the key trends and predictions for the automation market in the Middle East and Africa in 2020, analysing developments across end-user industries. Demand for automation solutions in this region experienced a steady growth in 2019, aided by the moderate investment climate. The automation market across the region is set for a paradigm shift due to digitalisation initiatives by end-user industries. Focus on portfolio consolidation through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships will gain prominence in 2020.
This study analyses the effect of such changes on the market in detail, along with other trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming year as organisations set to prepare for the future. Digital Transformation is reshaping the industrial market and creating new pivots of growth for automation solution providers in the Middle East. Digitisation was the key theme across major end-user industries in the region. Automation majors have realigned their market strategies to match the opportunities offered by digitisation. We expect that there will be an increased number of M&As for companies with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities. Established industrial automation companies have a large appetite for digitalisation and analytics capabilities, which serves as a strategy for gaining a competitive advantage in the market. While there is an appetite for automation in Africa, market price sensitivity, low skills, and a slow shift towards local value-added manufacturing have led to a slow uptake of advanced automation technologies. Businesses in South Africa have been investing steadily to prepare for the impact of the fourth industrial revolution. This study also highlights the IIoT platform offerings of major automation companies and end-user partnerships with IIoT firms.
Integration of IIoT technologies will complement conventional automation systems, as end users will have better control over the systems' functionality and monitoring. Though traditional automation vendors are offering IIoT-ready solutions, forging strategic partnerships with pure-play IIoT providers will add value to the existing offering and enable automation vendors to be a single point of contact for end users. The new ethos of automation vendors is in creating partnerships with start-ups that have expertise in niche technologies (Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Blockchain, Drones) in order to generate market growth. This trend is evolving quickly in the Middle East region. This automation outlook also offers in-depth outlook on the key trends across end-user verticals that affect the Middle East and Africa automation market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
3. Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Middle East - 2020 Regional Economic Outlook
- Middle East - Top 5 Growth Opportunities
- Saudi Arabia and Iran - GDP Growth Outlook
- Saudi Arabia and Iran - Economic Outlook Analysis
- Qatar and Turkey - GDP Growth Outlook
- Qatar and Turkey - Economic Outlook Analysis
- Middle East - Key Economic Developments
- 2020 Middle East Economic Outlook - Top Predictions
- Middle East - Country Economies
- Future Economic Trends - Diversification and Localisation Efforts
- Oil - Slide in Average Prices
- Data Tables - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
- Data Tables - Iran, UAE, and Egypt
4. Middle East - Key Automation Trends to Watch for in 2020
- Trend - Increasing Focus on Industrial Cybersecurity
- Trend 1 - Growing Partnerships and JVs
- Trend 2 - Blockchain in the Industrial Space
- Trend 2 - Race to Triumph with Blockchain in Industrial Markets
- Trend 3 - Transformation of 5-Level Model to Network Architecture
- Trend 4 - Shift from Product-based to Lifecycle Services
- Trend 4 - Emerging Automation Service Models in the Middle East Region
- Trend 5 - Industrial Cloud - Increasing Adoption
- Trend 5 - Digitisation becomes the New Mantra across End-user Industries
- Trend 6 - Drones: Operational Intelligence for Monitoring and Surveying
- Trend 6 - Increasing Presence of Drone Suppliers in the Middle East
- Trend 7 - Digital Twins for Enhanced Process and Product Visibility
- Trend 7 - Digital Twins to drive Innovation in the Middle East Energy Market
- Trend 8 - Industry in Transition - Open Process Automation Systems
- Trend 9 - Main Automation & Information Contractor: MAIC
5. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top 6 Automation Companies (Global)
- Emerson's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)
- ABB's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)
- Siemens' Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)
- Honeywell's Transformation - Digital Strategy (Global)
- Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy (Global)
- Yokogawa - Digital Strategy (Global)
6. Middle East - End-user Segment Trends and Investment Analysis
7. Africa - 2020 Regional Economic Outlook
8. Africa - Macroeconomic and Mega Trends Overview
9. Africa - Automation and Digitalisation Adoption Trends Across Select End-user Segments
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
11. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv548r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716