PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants is looking forward to contributing to the rapidly expanding blockchain and crypto sector of the Middle East, particularly the UAE. Recent changes indicate a shift in the region's interests from oil to crypto, metaverse, and other blockchain innovations.
Aiming to become a blockchain capital, the UAE is quickly implementing a legal framework that facilitates the operation of blockchain and crypto-based companies. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) free zone issues distinct licenses for blockchain and crypto development companies and traders in addition to the Crypto Oasis, a crypto-dedicated zone.
Noted blockchain pioneer and HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury has been supportive of the UAE's decision to prioritize sustainable tech business options that contribute to the development of the business sectors. In an online session, he stated, "UAE is attracting global attention as a hub for blockchain innovation. HashCash looks forward to participating and making a contribution towards progress with its expertise in blockchain, crypto, and fintech development."
The Middle East was among the earliest regions to recognize the significance of the global crypto movement, setting up a regulatory body as early as 2018. Under the regulation of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), multiple free zones with reduced taxation are being set up all across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other regions of the UAE.
Meanwhile, the Riyadh LEAP technology forum witnessed Saudi Arabia announce investments of over $6.4 billion dollars in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and other advanced technologies. Both state-owned and private corporations are committing to billion-dollar investments reflecting the nation's search for revenue alternatives to fossil fuels.
"One of the biggest market disruptors in modern-day innovations, blockchain technology will soon become omnipresent owing to its wide scope of applications. Market forecasts indicate similarly, and the rising demand for blockchain solutions will soon transform into a necessity," concluded Chowdhury.
A predominant global force in blockchain tech, HashCash has been awarded the best blockchain development company in a list compiled by a global business research firm. The company has delivered its expertise across multiple domains including banking, finance, crypto development, logistics, healthcare, and more. HashCash designed products have been exceeding expectations across Asia, Europe, the USA, and more.
HashCash has been consistent in its approach striving for newer innovations while remaining steadfast to excellence. Businesses and enterprises looking to venture into the blockchain and crypto realm can communicate with the US-based firm for leveraging the best opportunities out of their business.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange development and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
